Lucas Gerten and Micah Davis stole the show Saturday at the Class 2A boys swimming and diving state championships.

Gerten, a Rosemount junior, won his third consecutive individual diving state title with a state-record score of 539.60 points at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. He bettered the mark of 532.70 set by Dan Croaston of Champlin Park in 1997 and equaled by Turner Eckstrom of Red Wing in 2010.

https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/startribunemedia/KKDKI2YCX5CQJN43MQ5QTDR2OA.jpg

Davis, a sophomore on team TCRB (St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Cathedral, Rocori, Becker) successfully defended his 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle titles, breaking the state record in the butterfly with a time of 46.94. Chris Morris from the same program held the record of 48.11 set in 2021. Davis was also the medalist in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:36.74.

In the team race, Edina held off top-ranked Minnetonka, winning by six points. The Hornets finished with 289 points.

Edina junior Jiarui Xue won the 500 freestyle in 4:25.19 and teamed with seniors Jack Goepfrich and Rohan D'Souza Larson and sophomore Joe Hemberger to win the 200 freestyle relay.

Minnetonka junior Evan Witte nipped Xue by six-hundredths of a second in the 200 individual medley in 1:48.41. Witte won the 100 freestyle in 44.59 and swam a leg on the victorious 400 freestyle relay.

D'Souza Larson won the 50 freestyle 20.55 seconds, edging Minnetonka junior Daniel Shelstad by 31-hundredths of a second.