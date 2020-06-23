Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, said what officers did leading up to the death of George Floyd “does look and sound horrible,” but he’s waiting to see officers’ body-worn camera footage before judging the restraint police used.

Kroll’s comments, in an interview aired Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” are his first public statements since Floyd’s death on May 25. A witness shared video of Floyd’s death on Facebook, sparking days of riots and demonstrations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and across the nation.

Addressing growing criticism of the conduct of the four former officers at the scene, Kroll said police union members are being unfairly “scapegoated by political leaders in our city and our state, and they have shifted their incompetent leadership, failed leadership onto us and our membership, and it is simply unjust.”

Kroll said the officer’s body camera footage could present a fuller picture, and that the union has the right to see it.

“It may shed some light that we are unaware of,” Kroll said in response to questions from anchor Gayle King. “Right now, we cannot make an informed decision regarding the other officers that do not appear on camera.”

Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Facing aiding and abetting charges are J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who also had their weight on the unarmed and handcuffed Floyd until he become unresponsive and died. A fourth charged officer, Tou Thao, stood by keeping watch over witnesses. All have been fired.

“Certainly, we would have loved to have seen more,” Kroll continued, reiterating their desire to access the video. “[But] this has been a failed exercise in leadership here. We wish we could have an early opinion in this. But it’s up to the administration to stick with policy and give us what we are entitled to.”

Speaking of the lengthy video shot by a 17-year-old bystander that documented Floyd being restrained, repeating “I can’t breathe” and begging for his life, Kroll said, “It does look and sound horrible. I do agree with you, Gayle.”

Officials with the office of Mayor Jacob Frey were asked Tuesday for a response to Kroll’s call for the union to see the bodycam video from the police at the scene.

Chauvin has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with murder and manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd, who was taken to the pavement by police after a grocery clerk accused him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The other three are charged with felonies for allegedly aiding and abetting to various degrees.

Kroll, has been the object of repeated protests outside union headquarters, and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he has had conversations with him about the Floyd case but declined to say whether he asked Kroll to no longer represent more than 800 Minneapolis and park police.

“He and others are going to have to come to a reckoning that either they are going to be on the right side of history or they’re gonna be on the wrong side of history,” Arradondo said in a “60 Minutes” interview aired Sunday, “ ... or they will be left behind.”

Kroll, a persistent lightning rod for criticism, both for his unabashed defense of officers accused of misconduct and because critics believe he represents a bygone era of policing, pushed back against the chief during the “CBS This Morning” interview.

“We will be on the right side of history,” he said, while at the same time acknowledging that what the bystander’s video showed happening to Floyd “is horrific.”

King also questioned members of the union’s board who sat along side Kroll during the including Minneapolis Police Federation Vice President Sherral Schmidt, Kroll’s designated successor.

“I’m not one that likes to Monday morning quarterback things,” said Schmidt, when asked how the officers on the scene should have handled Floyd. “If I was there, I probably would have put him on his side in a recovery position once he went unconscious.”

Another board member, Rick Walker, accused the news media of feeding the viewpoint that police have it out for black suspects.

“The narrative that is being pushed in the media is that white police officers are out on these streets just to kill black men, and this is absolutely farthest from the truth,” said Walker, who is black.

“Yes, we have encounters with civilians in the city that turn for the worst, [but] the narrative needs to stop,” Walker said. “… We are not defending the actions of Mr. Chauvin. What happened to Mr. Floyd is a tragedy. [But] police officers are not out here just randomly hunting black people to kill them. That’s just terrible.”

Along those same lines, Kroll said that “issues certainly need to be addressed. And we are willing to work through that as we have done in year after year. … There are racial issues. Is it systemic racism? Not in my opinion.”

The four officers are having their legal defense paid for the by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA), whose top official pointed out on “CBS This Morning” that the public has yet to hear all the facts about the cases against the men his group is defending.

However, MPPOA Executive Diretor Brian Peters went on to address Chauvin’s actions during Floyd’s arrest, saying, “He betrayed the badge. And there’s no excuse for it.”