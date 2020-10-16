West metro drivers will need to find alternate routes this weekend, as Hwy. 100 shuts down through St. Louis Park and Edina to allow crews to set beams for a new bridge as part of the Southwest light-rail project.

Drivers on Interstate 35W can plan on slower trips Saturday when the freeway will be reduced to two lanes in both directions in several spots between downtown Minneapolis and Burnsville.

Motorists returning Sunday night to the Twin Cities on eastbound Interstate 94 may hit traffic snarls when the freeway goes down to one lane from St. Michael to Rogers and two lanes from Rogers through Maple Grove.

Looking ahead, both directions of I-94 in downtown Minneapolis will be closed during the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday between Hwy. 55 and the Hennepin/Lyndale exit, to allow crews to wash down the Lowry Hill tunnel and do electrical repairs.

Here’s what is on tap for this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W, and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street, closed until September 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94, and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W, closed until fall 2021. Ramp from 5th Avenue to eastbound I-94 closed through Nov. 8. There will be lane reductions in both directions between 46th Street and Hwy. 62 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River through Dec. 31.

St. Paul

5. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and Interstate 35E until November.

East metro

6. Hwy. 95, Oak Park Heights, Bayport: Lane shifts between King Plant Road and 1st Avenue S. through Saturday.

North metro

7. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and 83rd Avenue N.

8. I-35W, Roseville, Arden Hills: Northbound reduced to one lane between County Roads C and E2, from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

West metro

9. Interstate 494, Bloomington: Ramp from westbound I-494 to 34th Avenue closed through October.

10. Hwy. 5, Bloomington: Westbound lanes closed from Hwys. 62 and 55 to I-494 through October.

11. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington and Burnsville: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 10; lane reductions in both directions at several locations between I-494 and Hwy. 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

12. Hwy. 100, St. Louis Park, Edina: Closed in both directions between Hwy. 7 and Hwy. 62, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

13. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers and St. Michael: Eastbound reduced to one lane between Hwy. 241 and Hwy. 101 from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and two lanes between Hwys. 101 and 610 from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Watch for westbound lane shifts and temporary lane closures between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split.