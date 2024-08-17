Lovely Sunday through Thursday; storms possible Friday

A favorite nephew got married (outside) near Washington D.C. Saturday and I was on-call to keep an eye on Doppler. “Did you rent the tent? Is the bride a strong swimmer?” Do yourself a huge favor and (please) download a Doppler app on your phone, so you can second-guess meteorologists too. My favorites are “Radar Omega” and “RadarScope.” I’m not involved in either.
By my count we are up to 24 days in 2024 with .50 inches or more of rain. That’s a record. Second wettest year to date. Lawns are supernaturally green for mid-August. Weird.
The upper level storm is finally gone, and we should enjoy sunshine and low 80s from Sunday into Thursday. Thunderstorms may return Friday along a warm frontal boundary, and ECMWF hints at 90 degrees on Saturday. Because the Minnesota State Fair will be in full swing, and hot, sweaty fronts are mysteriously attracted to throngs of people eating food on sticks. There is no scientific explanation. For now ignore the umbrella, brush the cobwebs off your sunglasses and enjoy a sun-sational Sunday.
