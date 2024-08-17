Lovely Sunday through Thursday; storms possible Friday

The upper level storm is finally gone, and we should enjoy sunshine and low 80s from Sunday into Thursday. Thunderstorms may return Friday along a warm frontal boundary, and ECMWF hints at 90 degrees on Saturday. Because the Minnesota State Fair will be in full swing, and hot, sweaty fronts are mysteriously attracted to throngs of people eating food on sticks. There is no scientific explanation. For now ignore the umbrella, brush the cobwebs off your sunglasses and enjoy a sun-sational Sunday.