Love Your Melon founder buys back Minnesota-born beanie brand

At a Twin Cities children’s hospital this summer, Zachary Quinn watched his two young kids hand out beanies and play with some of the resources funded by the company he built as a college student.
He remembered dressing up in superhero costumes to deliver the Love Your Melon beanies. Now he shows up as a dad.
Quinn, one of the co-founders of Love Your Melon, reacquired the brand in May and is relaunching it as LYM. The return coincides with Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
“Seeing all these kids in the hospital and talking to the parents, I can understand them as a parent,” he said. “That’s why I’m doing this, it’s fulfilling in a way nothing else is.”
Quinn and Brian Keller started Love Your Melon in 2012 as students at the University of St. Thomas. From the beginning, the brand pledged to support children with cancer, eventually donating more than $10 million to pediatric cancer programs.
In 2022, Win Brands Group, a New York-based brand aggregator, bought the company. Quinn said at the time that Love Your Melon would benefit from the resources of a larger firm, with plans to expand in retail and boost its presence on Amazon.
But Quinn never felt done with the brand.
“We sold it the week I had my first son, Jack, and that was a crazy week, but we were all growing up, having families, and so it just felt like the right time to sell,” Quinn said. “And then afterward, I was like, that was a part of me. I missed it. I didn’t know there was ever going to be an opportunity to have it back, but I certainly wanted it.”