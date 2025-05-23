Love and basketball: This Wolves fan’s wedding ring is made of Target Center hardwood

Allie Nelson knew when she married her basketball-obsessed husband that it would be difficult to get him to wear a ring.
“He had said, ‘I’m not a ring guy,’” she said Thursday ahead of watching Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at home in Lindstrom with her husband Josh Nelson.
“So I thought, ‘well, what if it was made out of something that he loves?’ The No.1 thing that he loves above all else is Wolves basketball.”
Her vision: get a piece of hardwood floor from Target Center to make into a wedding band.
With a little luck and patience, Nelson connected with management after the Wolves season ended in 2023 after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Target Center was replacing the hardwood floor and Allie retrieved one navy blue panel.
“This is indeed a piece of wood from a retired Target Center court,” said Target Center assistant general manager Amy Rahja in an email to the Star Tribune.
Rahja said Nelson wasn’t charged for the panel, adding that the operations manager helping facilitate the exchange is no longer at Target Center.