ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. – The Twins didn’t announce their plans for Wednesday’s starting pitcher Tuesday, but Louie Varland’s presence in the clubhouse offered a big hint.
Louie Varland expected to rejoin Twins during Rays series as a starter … for now
Righthander Louie Varland is expected to remain with the Twins during the final month of the season.
Varland is expected to pitch Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, though it’s unclear whether he will start or pitch multiple innings behind an opener. Varland pitched five scoreless innings behind a two-inning opener in his last appearance with the St. Paul Saints, striking out a season-high nine batters.
“We can’t put ourselves ever in a spot where we run out of capable starters,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said last month. “That is always going to be the first thing that I have to bring up when we talk about Lou and his ultimate landing spot.”
The Twins created an opening in their starting rotation Wednesday because they’re scheduled to play games for 13 consecutive days, and they wanted to give all their starters an extra day between starts.
Varland appears unlikely to be optioned to the minor leagues following Wednesday’s expected outing because he would be ineligible to return for 15 days unless he replaced an injured pitcher on the roster. So, the two logical options are moving him to the bullpen afterward or keeping him stretched out as a starter until at least the next off day.
As a reliever last season, Varland had a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings with 17 strikeouts.
Woods Richardson watch
Simeon Woods Richardson hasn’t pitched more than five innings in his past four starts, and another number worth monitoring is his fastball velocity. His velocity has dipped in his past two outings, averaging 92.5 mph with the pitch in his start Monday compared to his 93.2-mph season average.
“I feel great,” Woods Richardson said. “Just trying to take one pitch at a time, one outing at a time. Getting late in the season, just being mindful with the body. Trying to stay healthy and give the team the best chance to win in the postseason.”
Woods Richardson, a 23-year-old rookie righthander, has thrown a career-high 134 innings this year between the majors and Class AAA.
“It could also be just ups and downs of the season that he’s going through, but it’s noted,” Baldelli said. “He’s a young pitcher. He’s throwing a bunch of innings. He’s had some starts where he’s gone long for us. He’s really handled this pretty well.
“Is the stuff maybe a little down right now? Yes. But am I pleased with what he’s given us over the course of this year? Absolutely. We’ll keep him going. We’ll see how he is and, really, the monitoring is the in-between start [routine] as much as it is when he’s out there on the mound.”
Helman receives first start
Michael Helman became the sixth Twins player to make his major league debut this season, starting in right field Tuesday when the Rays started lefthanded pitcher Jeffrey Springs.
Helman, a righthanded hitter from Lincoln, Neb., was an 11th-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft.
“He got the text at probably 12 or 12:30 like everyone else when I sent the lineup out last night,” Baldelli said Tuesday afternoon. “He’s going to get a nice opportunity to go out there and make a dream come true and go help us win a game. But you can find a lot of ways to use Michael because he’s very, very versatile and he’s very much up for anything.
“He’s capable. He’s been a favorite of our player development group for a long time.”
Etc.
* Byron Buxton is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Wednesday with the St. Paul Saints. He’s expected to play nine innings in center field. He could rejoin the Twins for their series in Kansas City this weekend.
* Royce Lewis played in his 59th game with the Twins on Tuesday, his highest regular-season total since he played 127 minor league games in 2019, and he’s been trying to find a daily routine to combat fatigue. “It starts with about 2,000 people trying to tell you, ‘Oh, do this! Try this! What’s wrong with you? What are you doing?’” he said. “Just because I hit singles now means I’m a different person, I guess. Just trying everything out and filter which one works, which one doesn’t. I’ve tried sauna, cold tub before the game, postgame. I’ve been trying different things.”
* Pitchers Caleb Boushley and Trevor Richards accepted assignments to Class AAA after they were removed from the Twins’ 40-man roster and cleared waivers.
The Twins defense didn’t help David Festa escape the fourth inning with a lead, and the offense didn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in Minnesota’s sixth loss in nine games.