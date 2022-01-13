Former North Stars player and executive Lou Nanne has become a fixture on the high school hockey scene, providing commentary for Ch. 45's telecast of the Class 2A boys' hockey tournament. He joins Star Tribune high school hockey writer David La Vaque to talk about this year's tournament and much more.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
