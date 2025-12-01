Losing chiropractic benefits is painful for Minnesotans

Eliminating chiropractic benefits from Medicaid, starting in 2026, will likely affect tens of thousands of Minnesotans. The cuts allowed Gov. Tim Walz and lawmakers to close a deficit and save taxpayers about $6 million per year without cutting other payments to doctors and hospitals. Critics predicted dire tradeoffs, though, because the low-income and disabled Minnesotans who qualify for Medicaid are least likely to afford chiropractic treatments on their own and most likely to fall back on addictive opioid painkillers for relief.