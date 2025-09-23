Beloved Lori and Julia team is back, this time with a podcast

“We still have a lot to say!” says Lori Barghini, explaining why her “retirement” from broadcasting only lasted a little more than year.
Barghini and Julia Cobbs stepped away from their myTalk 107.1 radio show in June 2024, after 22 years on the air, citing the demands of a daily, year-round show. Starting Oct. 1, though, they’ll be back — with “Lori & Julia Still Loud!,” a podcast that will post new episodes every Wednesday and Friday on Hubbard Radio’s Gamut Podcasting Network (Hubbard was also the home of their radio program).
The women, who were friends before they became sisters-in-law (Barghini is married to Cobbs’ brother), have hosted occasional live events in the last year and recently returned from leading a group trip to France. So they’ve stayed in touch.
“After 22 years on the radio, Lori and I are back at the mic and this time as a podcast. We’ve missed the laughs, the connections and can’t wait to chat,” said Cobbs in a news release Tuesday.
Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Hubbard said that although the two will shift formats, their signature brand of humor, show-biz savvy and gossip will make the transition.
“They defined ‘talk radio for women’ in the Twin Cities and will bring their totally unique, authentic and often downright hilarious perspective of pop news and culture and human relationships to the podcast universe,” said Hubbard, noting, “I guess retirement didn’t work for them.”
Barghini said the pair have already done a couple of test podcasts and they slid right back into their roles.
“You know what it felt like? When we first started on the air and were just learning,” said Barghini in an interview Tuesday. “Like me and [Julia], having coffee and talking.”