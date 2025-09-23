Beloved Lori and Julia team is back, this time with a podcast

Barghini and Julia Cobbs stepped away from their myTalk 107.1 radio show in June 2024, after 22 years on the air, citing the demands of a daily, year-round show. Starting Oct. 1, though, they’ll be back — with “Lori & Julia Still Loud!,” a podcast that will post new episodes every Wednesday and Friday on Hubbard Radio’s Gamut Podcasting Network (Hubbard was also the home of their radio program).