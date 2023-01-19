Minnesota United's 2022 first-round pick Tani Oluwaseyi scored near game's end Wednesday, giving the Loons a 1-0 victory over New York City in their preseason soccer opener near Orlando.

Oluwaseyi was selected No. 17 by the Loons on Jan. 11 in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. John's University. He played for their reserve team, Minnesota United FC 2, last season.

