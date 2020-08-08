Major League Soccer will resume its regular season with teams playing games in home markets, starting for Minnesota United with an Aug. 21 game at Allianz Field against Sporting Kansas City.

Games will be played without spectators in what the league called in a news release “the majority” of games. MLS and club leadership are working with local health authorities and government officials on a plan for limited capacity at certain games where allowed.

The league said games will feature comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19. Travel plans call for teams to take charter flights and arrive and depart on gameday for the majority of road games.

The MLS Is Back tournament, ending Tuesday in Orlando, has been played in a protective “bubble” where all teams were isolated at a Disney area resort.

Each team will play 18 more regular-season games, ending with “Decision Day” for season’s end on Nov. 8.

The first “Phase 1” of games was announced Saturday.

The Loons’ Phase 1 schedule:

• Aug. 21 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

• Aug. 29 at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 2 at Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 6 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 13 at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

All Loons games will be broadcast on FSN and SKOR North 1500 radio.

The playoffs will be expanded from 14 teams last season to 18 teams this season, beginning Nov. 20. All will be single-elimination games in a straight bracket format played in the home markets of higher-seeded teams.

The league championship final MLS Cup will be played Dec. 12.

The league will announce the rest of the regular-season schedule in early September after it continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel as well as government officials in all markets.