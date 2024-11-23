This year’s Galaxy team has four players with at least 10 goals during the regular season, led by 16 goals and 12 assists from Chaves. They humiliated Colorado in the first round, outscoring the Rapids 9-1. Riqui Puig, their creative force, scored four goals and added an assist in the series. They play with a lot of freedom, and they are free to score as much as they can. They led the Western Conference in shots on target during the regular season.