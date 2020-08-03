Minnesota United said Monday it had officially signed veteran left-side defender Bakaye Dibassy from the French club Amiens, using targeted-allocation money to finalize a deal it has pursued for months.

Dibassy, 30, will fill an international spot on the team's roster. He will join the team next week when the next MLS transfer window open Aug. 12, one day after the MLS is Back tournament final is played. His arrival is pending a physical examination and receipt of his visa paperwork.

Dibassy adds depth to the Loons' positions of need and can play either left-side spot — left back or left center back. The team starts Chase Gasper at left back and has Ike Opara, Micheal Boxall, Jose Aja and Brent Kallman on their roster at the two center-back positions.

Loons coach Adrian Heath compares Dibassy to the team's MLS All Star right back Romain Metanire, who came to Minnesota a season ago from the French leagues.

"Very strong, loves to run, loads of experience and a great character fit for this club," Heath said, describing both players.

Heath called it a "huge boost" adding a veteran with Dibassy's "experience, versatility and incredible athleticism."

Born in Paris, Dibassy is of Mali descent and represents that country's national team. He has four caps with its national team after he made his debut in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier against Morocco.

The Loons continue to pursue young Argentinian attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, whom they have sought since last winter.