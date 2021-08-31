In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Louisiana residents are facing widespread damage, power outages and sweltering heat.

Twenty-one volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota are already deployed to New Orleans, manning three mobile response vehicles with food and shelter resources, said Carrie Carlson-Guest, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Minnesota and Dakotas Region.

The volunteers are focused on sheltering and supporting evacuation centers. As the weather calms, they will transition to assisting traditional shelters.

"There's certainly more than enough work for everyone," Carlson-Guest said. "And we all work together to make sure that we can take care of people and really provide them some comfort before, during and after the storms."

Wondering how Minnesotans can help? Here are some ways:

• Volunteer: Get trained to become a Red Cross volunteer. For those who can't travel, there are opportunities to volunteer from home.

• Donate blood: Many blood drives are canceled during disasters, but the need does not disappear. Those interested in donating blood can stop by the Minnesota State Fair north end event center or make an appointment to donate at another location.

• Donate money: You can donate to the Red Cross online, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by designating the Red Cross as your charity of choice when making purchases using Amazon Smile.

You can also donate directly to organizations in Louisiana:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana: In its 40-year history, the food bank has responded to dozens of disasters. The organizations provides nonperishable food and has the capacity to make thousands of hot meals a day, according to its website.

Imagine Water Works: A grassroots organization that has supported disaster preparedness and recovery work since 2012. Organizers are seeking relief funds to for their Mutual Aid Response Network.

SBP: A nonprofit that works with residents to rebuild after storms, started by a couple who volunteered in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Since 2006, they have rebuilt homes for 2,140 families with the help of more than 130,000 volunteers.

Carlson-Guest said the Red Cross is proud to work with other organizations, especially as multiple disasters — from storms to wildfires — ravage different parts of the country.

"We know this is going to be a long haul for those people who are affected," she said, "and we are grateful just to be there and to be of assistance."

Zoë Jackson is a reporter covering St. Paul and its neighborhoods for the Star Tribune. 612-673-7112 • @zoemjack