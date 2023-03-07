Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a pause from frantically analyzing the Vikings' salary cap situation to note that the business side of the NFL — and sports in general — kind of stinks. In what other industry would an exemplary employee like Eric Kendricks be a logical candidate to be fired?

7:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand for a look at a busy stretch that saw GM Bill Guerin execute seven trades. The net result is a Wild team positioned better to score goals and perhaps make a playoff run.

30:00: St. Thomas carves out a niche; Rudy Gobert starts to shine.

