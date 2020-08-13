The Vikings’ effort to bring defensive end Everson Griffen back for the 2020 season ended on Wednesday night, when Griffen agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys.

Griffen opted out of his contract in February after 10 years with the team, though coach Mike Zimmer said throughout the offseason he wanted the 32-year-old to return to Minnesota. Zimmer, sources said, was pitching Griffen on coming back, and a source added the Vikings made a “very strong offer” to Griffen, whose contract with the Cowboys could be worth up to $6 million this season.

In the end, Griffen picked a fresh start in Dallas over the chance to stay in the Twin Cities (where he still lives with his family in the offseason). He will be reunited in Dallas with former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, who’s now a senior defensive assistant with the team.