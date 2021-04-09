A former colleague of Hennepin County Medical Examiner Andrew Baker testified Friday in Derek Chauvin's murder trial that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen from being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

"In this case I believe the primary mechanism of death is asphyxia, or low oxygen," said Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a medical examiner of 37 years who retired from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office in 2017 and still works as a forensic pathologist in Reno and Salt Lake City.

Thomas explained that although Floyd's heart stopped, he didn't die from a heart attack. She said that the sheer volume of videos of Floyd's death was "absolutely unique" in that she'd never had a case so thoroughly documented, and it helped her arrive to her determination of how Floyd died.

"The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr Floyd's death and specifically those activities were the subdual restraint and the neck compression," she said.

"What I observed from all of these videos is this was not a sudden death," Dr. Lindsey Thomas testified. "It's not like snow shoveling when someone clutches their chest and falls over. There was nothing sudden about his death."

Thomas was the first witness on the day the jury was expected to hear testimony from Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed the only autopsy on Floyd after he died under the knee of the since-fired Minneapolis police officer on May 25, ruled the cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Thomas, who helped train Baker when he was a resident in the office, said she agreed with Baker's determination on the cause of death.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner, shown in 2012. Credit: Star Tribune file

He also listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease and illicit drug use as "other significant conditions." Fentanyl and methamphetamine were also found in Floyd's system.

Thomas also joined other expert witnesses before her saying illicit drug use did not kill Floyd.

Thomas testified that she wasn't being paid to serve as an expert. "You reached out to me and I knew this was going to be important and I felt like I had something to offer and I wanted to do what I could to explain what I think happened," she said.

Baker's expected testimony Friday could pose challenges for both the state and defense if it echoes the information exchanged in at least a half-dozen meetings he had with prosecutors leading up to the trial.

Documents obtained by the Star Tribune show Baker expressed skepticism that placing Floyd face down on the street with three officers on top of him would be "any more dangerous than other positions." He also revealed that he did not review videos from the scene, according to the documents.

Before testimony resumed Friday, District Judge Peter Cahill said he has one issue to deal with and then summoned in a juror. Cahill then took the proceedings off the livestream but allowed two news reporters to remain and document.

Cause of death has provided a sharp divide between the state and the defense. Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that Floyd died of a cardiac arrest, illicit drug use and various chronic health problems.

A prosecution witness called Thursday concluded that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen while being held stomach-down and handcuffed on the pavement for more than 9 minutes.

Dr. Martin Tobin, a leading lung expert who has written textbooks and specialized in respiratory and critical care medicine for decades, said the oxygen that Floyd begged for minute after minute "caused damage to his brain that we see, and it also caused a [pulseless electrical activity] arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop."

The heavy dose of expert medical testimony filled the day Thursday. The end of a second week of testimony is scheduled to resume about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Chauvin is on trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other fired officers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled for trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting him. Thao held off the bystanders while the others restrained Floyd.

Tobin said his extensive review of the viral bystander video, footage from officers' body-worn cameras and on-the-street surveillance and investigative evidence led him to this conclusion:

Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for three minutes and 27 seconds after Floyd took his final breath.

In his cross-examinations, Nelson worked to show that Floyd could have died from a heart attack or overdose caused by drugs and underlying health problems, including arterial blockages. When prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked Tobin whether Floyd's pre-existing health conditions had anything to do with his death, the doctor replied, "none whatsoever."

As the slowed-down bystander video was shown of Floyd's face, Tobin described the death: "You can see slight flickering and then it disappears, so one second he's alive and one second he's no longer. That's the moment the life goes out of his body."

A follow-up witness supported much of what Tobin said. Dr. Bill Smock, the police surgeon of the Louisville Police Department, also concluded that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen and not a fentanyl overdose. Smock said people who overdose on fentanyl become sleepy, snore, have constricted pupils and their breathing rate falls. With Floyd, Smock said, "that is not a fentanyl overdose. That is someone begging to breathe."

