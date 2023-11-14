A woman walking along a central Minnesota highway was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene, officials said Wednesday.

The hit-and-run crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 169 about halfway between Vineland and Onamia near the southern shore of Lake Mille Lacs, the State Patrol said.

Cathy Ann Donovan, 56, of Onamia, was walking along the highway near her home when she was struck by a northbound driver, the patrol said. She died at the scene, according to the patrol.

The driver left the scene, and the patrol has yet to release any description of the vehicle that hit Donovan.

Donovan was a doctor for the past 27 years with Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, said hospital spokeswoman Marilyn Phillips.