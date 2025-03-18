Long Prairie school board members bring superintendent back into fold — but remain tight-lipped about turmoil

After placing its superintendent on leave — and hiring an interim superintendent in his stead — the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle school board has approved two contracts with the leader it put on “special assignment” last fall.
The action was made possible by voters in November — who ousted a school board incumbent who had led the charge against Superintendent Dan Ludvigson — and voted in five candidates who promised to bring Ludvigson back.
But while many of the school board members have changed, the caginess surrounding Ludvigson’s leave remains the same.
“Sorry it’s taken so long. It’s unprecedented,” said Chuck Wolf, board treasurer, at Monday’s meeting. “We had a lot of legal work to do.”
In January, at the first regular meeting since the new board members were sworn in, the members voted to let Ludvigson back onto school grounds and directed a committee to begin negotiating a new contract with Ludvigson, who started at the district in 2022.
The first contract approved Monday was an amendment to Ludvigson’s contract that expires in June. It lays out how duties will be divided between Ludvigson and interim Superintendent Doug Froke, who led the Detroit Lakes school district for 13 years before retiring.
The second contract is a one-year extension that expires in 2026 and includes a 2% raise. Ludvigson had signed both contracts before the meeting, Wolf said.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Ludvigson declined to comment.