For the second straight weekend, a long stretch of I-35E in the northeast metro will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning.
Twin Cities
Long portion of I-35E in northeast metro will be closed this weekend
The southbound lanes of the freeway will be closed from Columbus to Little Canada.
This time around, the southbound lanes will be closed between the Forest Lake split where I-35E and I-35W meet in Columbus and I-694 in Little Canada. The 20-mile segment will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Crews will be carrying out a pavement repair and repaving project, weather permitting.
Motorists will be detoured south on I-35W, then east on I-694 during the closure.
Last week, MnDOT tackled the northbound lanes along the same segment.
More than 84,000 vehicles use I-35E on the south end of the closure. That number drops in half on the north end of the closure, according to MnDOT traffic counts.
The forecast calls for a slight chance of showers Friday night, but mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
More from Twin Cities
4 killed when semi hits traffic stopped on Hwy. 2 for construction and causes 5-vehicle pileup
An SUV driver from Blackduck, Minn., and his three passengers were killed, the State Patrol said in an update about the Wednesday afternoon crash.