Long-delayed review of rape kit DNA brings Twin Cities woman before her attacker at sentencing

For much of that time, Zimmerman believed the man responsible for her pain was still out there, until her sexual assault exam was discovered among a batch of untested rape kits, leading to a match with Bulle’s DNA. Bulle, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison for her rape and kidnapping. To Zimmerman, justice only came after years of an “exhausting and frustrating” process after an event from which she’s still trying to recover.