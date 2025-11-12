Long-delayed review of rape kit DNA brings Twin Cities woman before her attacker at sentencing

After living with a dozen years of fear and pain after a stranger beat and raped her in a Minneapolis park, Melissa Zimmerman on Wednesday looked up from delivering her statement to stare daggers at her attacker.
The Twin Cities wife and mother detailed the crushing effects that night have had on her relationships, most notably with her husband, Adam, a man she’s been with since they were teenagers.
“It brought up questions of safety, vulnerability and trust — not just toward the perpetrator, but sometimes even within my own marriage," she said, briefly locking eyes with convicted rapist Mohamud Hillow Bulle before he was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court. “Moments that should have been comforting, loving and secure were clouded by reminders of the trauma and violation.”
Although the Minnesota Star Tribune generally does not identify victims of sexual violence, Zimmerman, 43, consented to the use of her name. The lingering effects of what happened are widespread, she said. Anything that requires physical touch — seeing a doctor or dentist, or even relaxing activities like a massage or a manicure — caused her to withdraw. At the worst times, hugs from even her own children could be too much to bear.
For much of that time, Zimmerman believed the man responsible for her pain was still out there, until her sexual assault exam was discovered among a batch of untested rape kits, leading to a match with Bulle’s DNA. Bulle, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison for her rape and kidnapping. To Zimmerman, justice only came after years of an “exhausting and frustrating” process after an event from which she’s still trying to recover.
“This experience,” she said, “has forever altered my life.”
‘The result took far too long’
Bulle is imprisoned on an attempted murder conviction. He eluded investigators until May when a backlog of untested sexual assault kits was examined for incriminating evidence through the Minneapolis Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a partnership forged by the County Attorney’s Office, the Minneapolis Police Department, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Sexual Violence Center, a local nonprofit focused on combating sexual violence and abuse.
Bulle stood trial and denied the charges during his testimony. Zimmerman also testified, and the jurors’ verdict came back Oct. 8, nearly 12 years to the day since the assault. They believed her and the DNA evidence.