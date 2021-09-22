DULUTH – A 60-year-old Chisholm man died after the fully loaded logging truck he was driving crashed in rural St. Louis County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Wayne A. Robbins rolled the truck at the intersection of Townline Road and Long Lake Road in Makinen at about 6:15 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. A passerby called 911 to report the crash, which occurred about 14 miles southeast of Eveleth.
"Robbins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was partly ejected from the vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496
