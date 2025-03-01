Members of the local Ukrainian community expressed disappointment and resentment after the tense meeting Friday that unraveled between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Local Ukrainian community rallies support for embattled homeland
Following Friday’s fractious exchange at the White House, some worry about what’s next for Ukraine.
Supporters of Ukraine in its war with Russia gathered Friday afternoon for a rally in northeast Minneapolis, marching across the Hennepin Avenue bridge, waving the Ukrainian flag and hoisting signs reading “Stand with Ukraine.”
Up to 200 people participated, said Maria Doan, board director for the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis.
Trump invited Zelenskyy to the White House to sign a critical minerals deal that could strengthen ties between Ukraine and the U.S. Those hopes were dashed when a fractious exchange among Trump, Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance cut the meeting short.
Doan said she was heartbroken by the exchange but hopes the U.S. and Ukraine can move forward together.
“Everybody wants to have a sustainable and just peace,” Doan said. “At the same time, we as a community and the Ukrainian supporters here in Minnesota, we also stand by President Zelenskyy.
“And we understand that for him in his role, it’s essential to have the backing of the United States and to have a solid and robust security framework in order to deter any future Russian invasion.”
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, locking the nations in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, at least 200,000 Ukrainians have been admitted to the U.S. since 2022. Dozens of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Minnesota, and thousands of Minnesotans have applied to support Ukrainians through the state’s Uniting for Ukraine program.
For those who want to do more, Doan said that Minnesotans can contact their local officials.
“We would like to ensure that people are proactively contacting their elected officials, speaking up — ensuring that their support for Ukraine is still very loud and visible," Doan said.
“Here, [the] Ukrainian American Community Center, Ukrainian community, supporters of Ukraine, we are grateful for America’s support and we also want peace. But at the same time we want just and sustainable peace.”
