AFTON

OCT. 3

Suspicious activity. A resident reported a group of men wearing head lamps near her backyard and determined they were deer hunters dragging a deer they had just shot.

CORCORAN

OCT. 6

Theft. Two shotguns and a pellet gun were stolen from an unsecured shop building in the 21400 block of Horseshoe Trail.

OCT. 7

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street in the 19500 block of Patrick Place. The caller said the vehicle was stopping in front of people's homes. Officers found out the driver was delivering packages for Amazon.

EAST BETHEL

OCT. 17

Assault. Officers responded to a report of neighbors fighting around a bonfire at a home in the 2900 block of NE. 185th Lane. They determined that everyone had just returned home, intoxicated, from a bar. They were separated, and a 37-year-old man was cited for assault.

EXCELSIOR

OCT. 11

Drunken driving. A 62-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for drunken driving after being involved in a crash with another vehicle on Oak Street.

FRIDLEY

OCT. 7

Indecent exposure. Officers responded to a report of a woman running naked in the 1000 block of NE. Center Circle. They located the 34-year-old woman and found she was heavily intoxicated, and she was taken to the hospital.

OCT. 8

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a man riding a lawn mower in a parking lot in the 200 block of NE. 57th Avenue. The man was working for a company hired to redo the lines in the parking lot.

HUGO

OCT. 8

Animal complaint. A deputy cited a homeowner for animal nuisance in the 6000 block of Egg Lake Road, after responding to a complaint and observing two dogs barking in a kennel behind the home.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF OCT. 11-17

Property damage. A 17-year-old male driver swerved on Homestead Trail to avoid hitting a raccoon, lost control of the vehicle and hit a house. No one was injured.

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 19000 block of Hilldale Avenue.

MAPLE GROVE

SEPT. 28

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report from a resident that a mouse was running erratically on the sidewalk of their home in the 7500 block of Vinewood Court. The mouse was safely relocated to a nearby field.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 5

Property damage. A woman out for a walk with a friend in Keller Park, 2169 Maplewood Dr., reported returning to her car 15 minutes later to find the driver's side window smashed out. It appeared that the center console was searched but nothing was taken.

New Brighton

OCT. 4

Theft. Tools valued at $2,277 were reported taken from a storage box in the back of a vehicle that was broken into in the 1100 block of Piper Drive.

OCT. 10

Theft. Several political signs were reported removed from a yard in the 2600 block of 14th Street.

NEWPORT

OCT. 4

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue reported that someone had broken into her apartment and left behind two boxes of cereal. Authorities found no signs of forced entry or a crime.

PLYMOUTH

OCT. 1

Weapon. A 25-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1000 block of W. Medicine Lake Drive.

SHAKOPEE

OCT. 29

Drugs. A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, THC and pills, child endangerment and introducing contraband into jail at Crossing Boulevard and Grove Place.

