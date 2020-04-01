Grammy-award-winning artist Lizzo bought lunch this week for teams of emergency room workers around the United States, much to their delight.

M Health Fairview in Minneapolis was among the recipients of her generosity.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, who has deep roots in Minnesota, tweeted videos expressing her gratitude toward those in the thick of caring for COVID-19 patients.

"Thank you so much for all that you're doing for us, working so hard on the front lines and making sure that we are all healthy and safe and protected," Lizzo said in a video thanking Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

"The least I could do was send you all some lunch, just to show you a token of my appreciation," she said.

Emergency rooms nationwide received the free lunches on Monday, which was National Doctor's Day.

In addition to M Health Fairview, the University of Washington Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Henry Ford Hospital, in Lizzo's hometown of Detroit all received donated meals.

With capacity stretched thin, U.S. hospitals are rushing to find beds for a coming flood of patients, opening older closed hospitals, turning single rooms into doubles and re-purposing other medical buildings.

In New York, the city's convention center is being turned into a temporary hospital. At Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, heart surgeons, cardiologists and cardiovascular nurses now care for coronavirus patients in a converted cardiac unit.

Michelle Griffith (michelle.griffith@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune. The Associated Press contributed to this report.