Minnesota native Lizz Winstead is the latest comic to turn to the great outdoors. For her upcoming on-demand special, “Corona Borealis: A Night of Comedy Under the Stars,” the “Daily Show” co-creator performed from a private island in Arden Hills’ Lake Johanna last September in front of 20 spectators in kayaks. The rest of the project, which premieres Nov. 25, was taped last weekend around a campfire in Bloomington.

The special, which will cost $3.99 to rent and $8 to buy, will focus largely on racism, the coronavirus and the recent presidential election. It also features an appearance from Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, the first Black openly transgender woman ever elected to political office.

The majority of proceeds will go toward Winstead’s nonprofit organization, Abortion Access Force.

Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Colin Quinn are among other stand-up comedians who have taped outdoor comedy specials during the pandemic.

“I watched Minnesotans sit in a snowstorm to watch Amy Klobuchar, so I figured they would be willing to do it for me,” said Winstead, who currently lives in Brooklyn. “Mostly because I offered them free booze.”

“Corona Borealis” can currently be preordered via Vimeo On Demand.

