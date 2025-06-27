Melissa Hortman is the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state at the State Capitol. Their caskets will be on display in the State Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. Members of the public can pay respects. Livestream provided by the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Livestream: Minnesotans pay their respects to the Hortmans
June 27, 2025
Their caskets are on display in the Capitol alongside their golden retriever, Gilbert.
Melissa Hortman is the first woman to receive the honor in Minnesota.