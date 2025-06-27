Politics

Livestream: Minnesotans pay their respects to the Hortmans

Their caskets are on display in the Capitol alongside their golden retriever, Gilbert.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Melissa Hortman is the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state at the State Capitol. Their caskets will be on display in the State Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday. Members of the public can pay respects. Livestream provided by the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Star Tribune staff

Livestream: Minnesotans pay their respects to the Hortmans

