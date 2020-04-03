More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police chief will withdraw from talks with union
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo revealed the first of a series of department reforms, including redeveloping an early-warning system to track and address problem behavior among officers.
Coronavirus
First Hennepin County jury trial since pandemic results in quarantine for judge and her staff
The trial was part of a rolling restart for district court trials following the pandemic pause.
Local
Early warning system to weed out troublesome Minneapolis officers didn't appear to launch
MPD officials have signaled they may revive the program.
Local
Cristobal remnants bring thunderstorms, flooding to Midwest
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal were moving out of the Midwest and into Canada on Wednesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.