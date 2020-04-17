Stuck at home? Soul Asylum is, too.

Just weeks ago, the veteran Minneapolis band was nearing the end of a six-week tour leading up to the release of its latest album. The tour, of course, ended abruptly due to the coronavirus. The album, however, is still landing today as planned. Fittingly titled “Hurry Up and Wait,” it is now for sale via soulasylum.com and online retailers.

To promote the new record, frontman Dave Pirner (above) and guitarist Ryan Smith are doing a different kind of tour. They’re playing a series of virtual performances today, starting with a two-song set exclusively for their hometown newspaper.

