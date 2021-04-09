Good afternoon from Pittsburgh, where we were treated to a fun, intense Thursday night of college hockey with the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals at PPG Paints Arena. St. Cloud State edged Minnesota State Mankato 5-4 with a third-period rally capped by the winning goal with 54 seconds to play. In the second semifinal, Massachusetts outlasted two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime after rallying to tie it in the third period.

On Saturday night (6 p.m. Central, ESPN), it'll be the Huskies vs. the Minutemen in a game that will guarantee a first-time national champion.

Both teams are holding the video news conferences this afternoon, and St. Cloud State went first. Here are some highlights (I'll post UMass highlights when they're finished later):

Coach Brett Larson didn't get much sleep last night, watching the UMass-UMD game.

"We stayed up watched the game last night and started working,'' he said. "And when we got done working, I thought I was tired and would be able to fall asleep, but I couldn't. I got a couple hours, and we're back at it today.''

When asked about his hockey upbringing in Duluth, Larson credited several of his coaches.

"I was really lucky to grow up in a great neighborhood around great people,'' he said. "Probably one of the first guys I think about is Bill Vukonich, our high school coach at Duluth Denfeld. Played for him in a couple state tournaments. I was lucky and fortunate to play for Mike Sertich at UMD and had a really good experience as a player there as well. I learned a lot from Sertie. I still stay in touch with him, and it's really fun to hear from him after these games. Going from there, I got to play for Mark Johnson in Madison, got to play for Steve Martinson in San Diego. … I really enjoyed my experiences playing hockey, and I learned from so many good coaches.''

On UMass, Larson sees a mirror image.

"It's gonna be two teams with very similar game plans,'' he said. "They scored most of their goals within two feet of the net. They're driven to get there and are very aggressive offensively to get to the net. … For us, defending that area will be critical, and doing the same thing in their end as we did last night. We were able to get a few right in the grease pan.''

Huskies senior forward Will Hammer, who scored against Minnesota State, reflected on the season.

"It's been incredible, just with this weird year with COVID,'' he said. "From the start of the year to where we are now, it's just hard to wrap your head around it. I'm proud of the guys, proud of what we've done so far. We're not finished.''

Sophomore forward Kyler Kupka, who had a goal and an assist Thursday, was thrilled with the depth the Huskies displayed.

"I capitalized on my opportunities, I guess,'' said Kupka, who was moved to a different line to replace the injured Easton Brodzinski. "We needed a bunch of guys to step up. We had Molely [Joe Molenaar] score his first goal, we had Ham [Hammer] score a big goal. It was a collective effort for everyone to bring their 'A' game.''