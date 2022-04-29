More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Green Bay Packers move up to draft NDSU WR Christian Watson
North Dakota State's Christian Watson will try to continue the Green Bay Packers' second-round success with wide receivers.
Vikings
Draft Live: Updates, latest picks, best players, Vikings news and more
The NFL draft continues tonight and you can tap here for a guide that will help you follow the Vikings, the rest of the NFL and the latest from our Star Tribune football crew and others.
Vikings
After flurry of trades, Vikings select cornerback, guard in second round
The Vikings again moved down, then moved back up to grab a Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. and later selected LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram.
Sports
76ers' Embiid has broken orbital bone, as East semis loom
Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future.
Sports
Seahawks select Mafe, Walker back to back in 2nd round
Even with nearly all the quarterback prospects still available, the Seattle Seahawks decided the second round was too early to try to find a potential replacement for Russell Wilson.