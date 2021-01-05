More from Star Tribune
Qatar ruler lands in Saudi Arabia for summit to end blockade
Qatar's ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia and was greeted with an embrace by its crown prince on Tuesday, following an announcement that the kingdom would end its yearslong embargo on the tiny Gulf Arab state.
Business
Stocks turn lower as virus cases rise, countries lock down
Global shares turned lower on Tuesday as more countries imposed restrictions on businesses and public life to cope with a stubborn increase in coronavirus infections.
Politics
Decision day in Georgia with Senate majority at stake
Georgia voters are set to decide the balance of power in Congress in a pair of high-stakes Senate runoff elections that will help determine President-elect Joe Biden's capacity to enact what may be the most progressive governing agenda in generations.
World
An 'orchard of bad apples' weighs on new Afghan peace talks
Afghan negotiators are to resume talks with the Taliban on Tuesday aimed at finding an end to decades of relentless conflict even as hopes wane and frustration and fear grow over a spike in violence across Afghanistan that has combatants on both sides blaming the other.
Business
It's lockdown No. 3 for England, at least six weeks at home
England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six weeks, as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K.