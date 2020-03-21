Stuck inside with your computer the only link to the world? Try these birding websites.
allaboutbirds.org (cornell labs)
cams.allaboutbirds.org (live video feeds)
academy.allaboutbirds.org (cornell labs)
explore.org (live video feeds)
audubon.org (live video feeds)
dnr.state.mn.us (eagle nesting, live video feed)
birdwatchinghq.com (more of them)
wbu.com (more)
birdcams.live
panama bird cam (no . )
Or use Google or any search engine to look for — bird cams
