Coronavirus
Minnesota's COVID restrictions to end May 28, mask mandate July 1
Mask-wearing mandate to end sooner than planned if Minnesota reaches a 70% vaccination target.
Curious Minnesota
Listen: Was Minnesota home to nuclear missiles during the Cold War?
Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper discusses the 1950s initiative to install missile sites around the Twin Cities.
Local
Man pleads guilty to killing his 5-year-old son in Milwaukee
A man who fatally punched his 5-year-old son over a piece of cheesecake has been convicted of homicide in Milwaukee County.
Business
US proposes ending rule that weakened wild bird protections
The Biden administration on Monday proposed revoking a rule imposed under former President Donald Trump that weakened the government's power to enforce a century-old law that protects most U.S. bird species.
Business
NY AG: Broadband industry behind fake FCC comments
The Office of the New York Attorney General said in a new report that a campaign funded by the broadband industry submitted millions of fake comments supporting the 2017 repeal of net neutrality.