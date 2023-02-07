President Joe Biden is set to speak before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation struggles to make sense of confounding cross-currents at home and abroad — economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine, growing tensions with China among them — and warily sizes up Biden's fitness for a likely reelection bid. Watch here:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden's speech
Follow along for real-time updates on President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times are Eastern — are brought to you by AP journalists at the White House, on Capitol Hill and beyond.
Politics
DFL seeks to prevent catalytic converter thefts, 'excessive' drug price hikes
State Senate Democrats rolled out their consumer protection agenda Tuesday, which also included a Republican-led bill.
Politics
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
President Joe Biden is ready to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than roll out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, seeking to overcome pessimism in the country and concerns about his own leadership.
Politics
US approves $10B arms sale to Poland as Ukraine war rages on
The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine rages.
Politics
Live at 8 p.m.: Watch President Joe Biden deliver the State of the Union address
Biden addresses a joint session of Congress tonight.