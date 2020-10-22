More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Sent from Gitmo to UAE, detainees fear final stop: Yemen
The Guantanamo detainees were promised they were being sent to a Muslim country for rehabilitation that would help integrate them into society, opening the way…
National
'Call them out': In Maine, Gideon asks voters to punish GOP
The last time Democrat Sara Gideon ran for office, she trounced her Republican challenger and spent a measly $4,299.99 doing it.
National
Road to 270: Trump's best path to victory hinges on FL, PA
President Donald Trump still has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to win reelection. But it requires everything to break in his direction a second time.
National
US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters
U.S. officials have accused Iran of being behind a flurry of threatening but fake emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states in a late-stage efforts to sway public opinion and interfere in the presidential election.
National
Turkey central bank keeps rate on hold despite currency drop
Turkey's Central Bank kept its key interest rate on hold at 10.25% on Thursday, despite market expectations for an increase that would help support the currency.