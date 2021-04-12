Officials will discuss the ongoing coordination, planning and preparations to prevent the violent disruption of peaceful protests.
If you don't see a video player, click here.
Local
State orders Burlington schools to fix racial environment
The state Department of Public Instruction has ordered the Burlington Area School District to repair what the agency is calling a "racially hostile environment."
Local
Wisconsin justices weigh sweeping environmental cases
The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard a pair of far-reaching environmental lawsuits on Monday that could define the limits of factory farming and high-capacity well regulations and determine how far state agencies can go when interpreting state law.
Business
Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise
Uber is offering sign-up bonuses and other incentives for drivers as it faces record demand for rides and meal delivery.
Local
Video: Brooklyn Center police body cam footage of shooting
WARNING: This video has graphic content.If you don't see a video player, click here.
Local
Chief: Officer may have meant to use Taser, not firearm, on Daunte Wright
A Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, inflaming already raw tensions between police and community members in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial. The unidentified officer is on administrative leave after what the chief called an "accidental discharge."