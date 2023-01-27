More from Star Tribune
Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame
Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
Vikings
Home-field advantage still means a lot in the NFL playoffs
The league may view neutral-site conference championships as an untapped revenue stream, but Sunday's games show the relevance of being the home team.
Variety
Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend
Mike Rallis had his younger brother draped over his shoulders and was set to dump him to the turf — as a roughhousing brother might do — when he took an abrupt blow to his ribs.
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL picks: Which young QBs are Super Bowl-bound?
In the NFC, Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy are seeking their first Super Bowl. In the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are looking to go back.
Sports
Live at 11 a.m.: Gophers men's basketball vs. Northwestern on Gameview
Minnesota tries again for its second Big Ten win. Tap here for play-by-play, an in-game boxscore and updates from around college basketball.