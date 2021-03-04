'Papier' exhibit and virtual tour

Friday: An ongoing exhibit at the American Swedish Institute dazzles with intoxicating shapes and an arresting meeting of high fashion and contemporary art. The show features Swedish designer Bea Szenfeld, known for her "wearable art" donned by the likes of Lady Gaga and Björk. Her fashion pieces and sculptural works are shown against the backdrop of artist Stina Wirsén's impressionistic interpretations, and the result is stunning. ASI hosts a virtual tour, offering an inside look at the artists' collaborative process. (Tour: 5 p.m. Friday, $20, asimn.org. Exhibition: Thu.-Sun., $6-$12, reservation required. Ends July 11. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., asimn.org.)

Sheila Regan

Land of 10,000 Streams Festival

Friday-Sunday: A novelty when it debuted early in the pandemic last April, this three-day marathon of livestream sets from over 50 Minnesota music acts feels more familiar and welcome this time around. Friday's lineup kicks off with Joe Flip, ends with Mark Mallman, and in between offers Lewiee Blaze, Dakota Dave Hull, Jillian Rae, Martin Devaney, Gabriel Douglas, Maudlin and others. Saturday's cast includes Nur-D, Annie Mack, Annie Humphrey, the Federales, Trampled fiddler Ryan Young and Chris Koza. Sunday boasts Munson-Hicks Party Supplies, Jeremy Messersmith, Joyann Parker, Leslie Rich, Dan Israel, the Big Wu's Terry VanDeWalker and lots more. (1-10 p.m. Fri., Sat. & Sun., landof10kstreams.com. Virtual tips requested.)

Chris Riemenschneider

The Cedar Commissions

Friday-Sunday: The Cedar Cultural Center remains closed for COVID safety, but its noble nonprofit effort to open up its terrific music space to a wide range of artists from the community is alive and well in this three-day festival. Five young songwriters, composers and storytellers will debut thematic new works on stage and camera. They include violinist/composer AJ Isaacson-Zvidzwa (Fri.); rapper Farrington "Farr Well" Llewellyn and Bomba song and dance performer Tearra Oso (Sat.); and singer/songwriters Shahid and Sunah (Sun.), aka Hassan Shahid and Schou Na Yang, respectively. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun., $5-$15 donation, thecedar.org or mandolin.com.)

C.R.

The Billie Holiday Songbook & Maurice Jacox

Sunday: Billie is front and center once again thanks to Andra Day's remarkable Golden Globe-winning performance in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." So the timing is ideal for Charmin Michelle, the veteran Twin Cities jazz chanteuse, to explore the Holiday songbook. (5 p.m. Sun. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $20 in person, free livestream at croonersmn.com.) Ever-soulful Maurice Jacox, the versatile Minnesota vocalist and saxophonist, returns to the stage with the We R Band, the group formerly fronted by the late, great Willie Walker. (7 p.m. Sun., Crooners main stage, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. $20-$30, $15 for livestream, crooners­mn.com.)

Jon Bream