Johnny Cash Birthday Tribute

Friday: A longtime friend and devoted fan of the Man in Black, Minnesota's own deep-voiced country music legend Sherwin Linton — marking his 65th year as a showman — will once again pay tribute to Cash on what would have been his 89th birthday. The show will feature his full band the Cotton Kings with wife Pam Linton, but not a full audience. It's a limited-capacity concert with no virtual viewing. (7 p.m. Fri. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. $30-$35, croonersloungemn.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider

The Mixtape Collective

Friday-Saturday: The hip-hop dance collective has new grooves and new moves for its fourth iteration, presented virtually by the Cowles Center. "Mixtape IV" includes recorded and live elements, with the dance films created by dance videographer V. Paul Virtucio, known for his work capturing movement through his camera. Each night will be a bit different, with Mixtape's signature blend of hip-hop and street dance styles, and all-new compositions by musical director Stefon "Bionik" Taylor. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat. $25, thecowlescenter.org.)

Sheila Regan

Sounds Like Home VI

Saturday: The sixth installment of 89.3 the Current's Legacy Amendment-funded virtual music festival — yes, the musicians actually get paid — features artists who've all issued new music in recent months, from 21-year-old Bruise Violet rocker Emily Schoonover's new band Bugsy (kicking off the show) to 93-year-old jazz/blues piano man Cornbread Harris (the finale). In between are half-hour sets from Darren Jackson's frayed and fantastical rock unit Kid Dakota, Munson-Hicks Party Supplies with 1990s scene vets John Munson and Dylan Hicks, and Under Violet with ex-Web of Sunsets singer-songwriter Sara Bischoff. (7-9:30 p.m. Sat., thecurrent.org or Facebook Live.)

C.r.

Badi Assad

Sunday: Her older brothers Sergio and Odair Assad are perhaps the greatest classical guitarists to emerge from Brazil in generations, but Badi Assad doesn't have to take a back seat. She's not only a terrific guitarist but also a tantalizing vocalist and top-notch songwriter. An undaunted musical adventurer, she mixes elements of jazz, classical, folk, pop and strains of world music into a warm, emotional vibe that's unquestionably Brazilian without sounding like familiar fare. Having collaborated with Bobby McFerrin, Yo-Yo Ma and Seu Jorge, she sings in Portuguese and English (she does a passionate acoustic treatment of Lorde's "Royals"). (7 p.m. Sun. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. $30; livestream $20; croonersmn.com.)

Jon Bream