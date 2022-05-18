Seldom-played forward Adrien Hunou remains Minnesota United's highest-paid player, well more than the second-highest-paid Loon.

Hunou is paid $2,687,702 in guaranteed compensation, according to the MLS Players Association's spring-summer salary guide published Tuesday.

He has started one of six games in which he has played this season and has played 85 minutes all season. He has no goals and no assists in MLS play.

Hunou started 22 of 26 games he played last season and played 1,723 minutes. He was acquired last season from a French first-division team and signed to a new contract.

Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is the team's second-highest-paid player with $1,066,910 in guaranteed compensation.

The Loons brought striker Luis Amarilla back to the club for $785,000 and Abu Danladi as well for $142,125.

Other newcomers include South African forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane's $580,000 and MLS veterans Kemar Lawrence's $482,500 and Oniel Fisher's $133,000. Honduras national teammates Kervin Arriaga signed for $103,667 guaranteed compensation and Joseph Rosales for $65,000.

Others listed with their guaranteed compensation: D Michael Boxall $655,307, D Bakaye Dibassy $743,125, MF Hassani Dotson $457,500, GK Fred Emmings $90,000, MF Franco Fragapane $257,496, MF Robin Lod $952,496, D Romain Metanire $819,250, GK Tyler Miller $445,938, GK Dayne St. Clair $321,875 and MF Wil Trapp $784,875.

Among the lowest-paid Loons are Rosales, first-round picks F Nabi Kibunguchy, F Justin McMaster $66,724 and F Tani Oluwaseyi $65,500 as well as local products F Patrick Weah $79,910 and D Devin Padelford $72,500.

Gasper returns

Former Loons starting left back Chase Gasper returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday for the first time since he was traded to the Galaxy earlier this month. He started and played 83 minutes in Saturday's 3-1 home loss to FC Dallas.

"It'll be great to see him," Heath said. "He did a great job for us, very popular with the whole group."

The Loons signed Gasper to a contract worth $400,000 guaranteed compensation on a new contract that began this season.

Getting closer

Heath said right back Romain Metanire is "getting better by the day." After missing almost all season with a hamstring injury, he could return when this current Wednesday-Sunday-Wednesday stretch ends next week with a U.S. Open Cup game against Union Omaha.

"I don't really want to put a time on it, but I would think it's something like that," Heath said. "He's actually, virtually working 100 percent now. We want to get enough work into him where he can realistically go play 90 minutes."

Veteran defender Oniel Fisher has been starting in Metanire's spot. Metanire ran on the sidelines on his own at Tuesday's training in Blaine.

Highs and lows

Striker Luis Amarilla subbed into Sunday's 3-1 loss at Seattle in the 72nd minute after a stretch of days when his wife gave birth to their first child and he came down with COVID-19.

"He had a lot going on in his life the last few weeks," Heath said. "He probably was glad to get a few minutes in on the weekend."