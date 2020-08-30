Minnesota rock heroes the Jayhawks play a fun all-covers set After releasing their 11th album to widespread praise, the band kicked back in their studio for a set of other people's tunes.

He may be a hardcore Texan, but Lyle Lovett's got a soft spot for Minnesota He's played here nearly every year for two-decades-plus. But this year, we get him virtually.

It's always a great Minnesota get-together with Siama's Afropop The Congolese guitar player and his American partner make music for dancers and families alike.

Dan Wilson opens a new chapter with his 'Closing Time' bandmates Semisonic His solo set for our Mini-Grandstand series precedes the band's first new record in nearly two decades.

A romance is renewed, as Minnesota gets to hear the Cactus Blossoms once again Road hounds for nearly a decade, the harmonizing brothers have gone months without playing live.

Meet Lady Midnight, one of Minnesota's most captivating singers A riveting presence, she just made City Pages' Best Of issue with her album "Death Before Mourning."

Not even the coronavirus could stop powerhouse pianist Nachito Herrera The Cuban-born jazz great was on a heart-lung machine for days, but survived his 2½-week ordeal in intensive care.

Like a country road, Molly Maher's music takes the long way home Nature is a theme for the Twin Cities singer, who looks for opportunities to "stop, slow down and reset."