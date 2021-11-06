A semitrailer truck hauling potatoes veered into a ditch Saturday morning on Interstate 494 in Eden Prairie, rolling over and killing the driver.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m., on southbound 494 near Valley View Road.

The driver, Mark Edward Batters, 58, of Little Falls, Minn., died when his 2013 Peterbilt truck drifted off the freeway into a ditch and rolled over on its roof, according to a State Patrol report.

The State Patrol was investigating.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064

Twitter: @StribJany