Authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of a Little Canada woman at the Sherburne County jail in Elk River.
Little Canada woman dies in custody at Sherburne County jail
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the woman, who was arrested Jan. 17.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 9:33PM
Tyrah Shawnice Davis, 23, was found unresponsive just after 6 p.m. in her jail cell, where despite lifesaving efforts she was declared dead.
The investigation is being handled by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
Sherburne County jail records show she was arrested Friday and held in connection with a federal case.
