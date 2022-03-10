Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

The Minnesota accent is ubiquitous in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But where does it come from?

Keely Wolter, a Richfield-based accent and dialogue coach, joins the Star Tribune's Hannah Sayle and Rachel Hutton on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the accent's origins and what defines this uniquely Minnesotan way of speaking.

