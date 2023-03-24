Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Many Minnesotans today grew up when the Weatherball was one of the most prominent landmarks of Minneapolis' skyline. The massive sign stood atop the Northwestern National Bank building between 1949 and 1983.
John Reinan joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss where this well-known Twin Cities artifact ended up — and its history in downtown.
Further reading:
What happened to Minneapolis' famous Weatherball? (January 2023 Curious Minnesota article)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Obituaries
Beverly Cottman, Minneapolis teacher and storyteller, has died
Auntie Beverly shared Black culture.
Minneapolis
Fridley man charged with shooting outside downtown Minneapolis restaurant
The suspect, Shirell Watkins Jr., 24, was charged Friday through a warrant complaint with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Duluth
Bemidji woman found guilty of fatally shooting brother-in-law
Janelle L. Johnson thought Jesse Farris was abusing his wife and children, according to the complaint.
Local
Testimony: Anton Lazzaro paid sisters cash for sex
Third day of testimony also included a witness who described how "Mr. Tony" picked girls up from slumber party.
Duluth
Shipping season starts in Duluth Superior port, bringing containers and cruise lines
The Lee A. Tregurtha, headed for Marquette, was the first ship of the season to pass beneath Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge