Many Minnesotans today grew up when the Weatherball was one of the most prominent landmarks of Minneapolis' skyline. The massive sign stood atop the Northwestern National Bank building between 1949 and 1983.

John Reinan joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss where this well-known Twin Cities artifact ended up — and its history in downtown.

