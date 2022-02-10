The wildfires of 1894 and 1918 remain two of the worst natural disasters in Minnesota history, more than a century after destroying entire towns in the northern portion of the state. These rapidly moving blazes claimed more than 900 victims. What caused them to spread so quickly? Could it happen again?

Hannah Sayle and Duluth reporter Jana Hollingsworth discuss the circumstances that led to these tragedies, and what lessons were learned to prevent them from repeating.

