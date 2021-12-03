Sunday: Noon at Ford Field (Ch. 4 and KFAN-FM 100.3)

ABOUT THE LIONS

• The Lions (0-10-1) blew a 14-13 lead on Thanksgiving to the Bears, losing 16-14 after an 18-play, game-winning drive by Chicago ended with a short field goal. Detroit's offense took an extra hit when running back D'Andre Swift exited with a shoulder sprain. Swift might not play Sunday against the Vikings.

• Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams replaced Swift and led the Lions with 83 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches against the Bears. Receiver Josh Reynolds, recently claimed off waivers from the Titans, caught a 39-yard touchdown from Jared Goff in his second game for Detroit.

• The Lions defense, with cornerback Jeff Okudah and pass rusher Romeo Okwara on injured reserve, is ranked low but is playing better recently. They've had six takeaways in the last three games, when the sputtering Browns, Steelers and Bears couldn't top 16 points on them.

• Cornerback Amani Oruwariye is tied for third in the league with five interceptions, including one in back-to-back games entering Sunday. Pass rusher Charles Harris leads Detroit in three games since the bye week with seven quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT | QB Jared Goff

• Goff has thrown just three touchdown passes in his last six starts, although two came in an efficient but losing effort to the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. He threw a 17-yard touchdown to tight end T.J. Hockenson to take the lead in the third quarter, but Chicago ended the game with an eight-minute drive.

• Only five quarterbacks have been sacked more than Goff, taken down 27 times in 10 starts. Left tackle Taylor Decker returned last month from injured reserve, where center Frank Ragnow remains. Goff has been sacked 10 times in the last three games while Decker and first-round rookie tackle Penei Sewell have started together for the first time.

• On head coach Dan Campbell as a play-caller: "He's getting more and more comfortable. It's fun to see with me at quarterback and being the one he communicates with. I think everyone can feel it, his comfort level is starting to set in. Anytime you take over something like that in the middle of the season and haven't done it before, it's going to take a week or two."

• On the potential of not having Swift, who has 140 runs and 56 catches this season: "Never easy, obviously. He's one of the most dynamic guys in the league. Having him on the ground and in the passing game is always helpful. I know he wants to be out there, but Jamaal is ready to step up even more than he already has."

COACH SPEAK | Dan Campbell

• Campbell, 45, is in his first season as Lions head coach with an 0-10-1 record in the regular season. He is a former Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach who interviewed for the Vikings' coordinator opening in the 2018 search that landed on John DeFilippo.

• Campbell has taken over offensive play-calling duties for the past three games from coordinator Anthony Lynn, and the struggling Lions have since averaged fewer points per game. Only the Jaguars and Texans have scored fewer points.

• On taking over play-calling: "I'm doing what I feel is best for our team right now. This is not about me. This is not about my ego, about me trying to — like, I'm doing what I believe I need to do right now and what I feel is best for us."

• On weathering a winless season into December: "You got to take the good and see the progress that's going down. You got to look at all these young guys. For me, that's what I do. I look at all the youth that is really improving and getting better."