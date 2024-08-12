Lileks: Why is this column like deep-dish pizza?

But which one? Why, the Tribune. Of course. In high school, in Fargo, I started reading the Trib. It wasn’t easy to get. I had to go downtown to the library, where it hung on long wooden rods, as if the news was wet and needed to dry. It was full of big-city stories and confident columnists who’d tell you what was what. Oh, I dreamed of Minneapolis. I watched “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and plotted the path to shake off my hick burg.